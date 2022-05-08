$100.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $100.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $331.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $394.03 million, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $430.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

DNA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.