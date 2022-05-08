$11.95 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce $11.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHX. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 236,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG increased its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

