134,290 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

