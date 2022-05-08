$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to post $139.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $559.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $568.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $583.93 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $607.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 38,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 769,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,574. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.