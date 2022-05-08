$14.65 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post $14.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.59 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

