17,269 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

