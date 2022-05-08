18,161 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

