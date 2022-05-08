1,924 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

