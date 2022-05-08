1irstcoin (FST) Trading 54.8% Higher Over Last Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,877.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001599 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

