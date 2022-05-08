$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 1,774,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $31,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,515 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 950,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.