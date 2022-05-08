$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,433,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

