$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

