$2.63 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.72. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

