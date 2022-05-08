207 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.23. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.