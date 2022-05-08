23,000 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

