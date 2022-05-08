2,373 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.54 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24.

