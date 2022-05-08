24,206 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.