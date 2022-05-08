25,000 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

