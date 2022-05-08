$260.66 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $260.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the highest is $273.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,675,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,578. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

