$260.66 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) will announce sales of $260.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the highest is $273.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,675,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,578. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.