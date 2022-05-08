2,610 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

