29,921 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 2,486,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

