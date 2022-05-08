2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TWOU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 2,698,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $799.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of 2U by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

