2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

TWOU stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $799.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 2U by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 2U by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

