$3.71 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

VRTX traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.93. 2,268,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

