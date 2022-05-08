3,204 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

