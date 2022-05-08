333 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $100,546,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in First Solar by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 1,398,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.