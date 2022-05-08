3,448 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.18. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

