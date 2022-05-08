$351.18 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $351.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $400.76 million. Quidel reported sales of $176.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 28.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 854,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,912. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

