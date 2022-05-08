3,600 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

FXC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,976. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.