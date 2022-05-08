3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. 3D Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDD opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 467,495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

