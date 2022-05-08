3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of 3M worth $121,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

