$4.82 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.42 and the highest is $5.24. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.48 to $20.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

