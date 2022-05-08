403 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 114,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $68.38. 898,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

