4,151 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

