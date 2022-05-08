4,290 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

