483,583 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 483,583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,115,000. First Busey comprises 1.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Busey by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 223,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,487. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.