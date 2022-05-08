$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

LEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.98. 564,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. Lear has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

