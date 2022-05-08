$510,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to announce $510,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $780,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

AADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AADI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,322. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

