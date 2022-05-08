535 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $865.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,408. The firm has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $947.45 and a 200-day moving average of $988.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

