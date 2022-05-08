$542.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $542.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.60 million. Ameresco reported sales of $273.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 388,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. Ameresco has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

