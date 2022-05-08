$56.83 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.26 million and the highest is $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $51.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $230.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $242.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.12 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $266.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 42,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $568.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

