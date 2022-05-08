$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) to announce $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $6.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNGX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 138,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,285. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

