$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) to announce $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $6.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNGX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 138,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,285. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.