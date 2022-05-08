$62.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the highest is $63.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $58.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $251.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.77 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HAFC opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

