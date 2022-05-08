$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to post sales of $64.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 374,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,242. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.