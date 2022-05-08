6,682,000 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,682,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.94% of iShares S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.21. 8,978,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

