$78.70 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will report $78.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $457.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $460.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $576.71 million, with estimates ranging from $561.64 million to $592.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 364,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

