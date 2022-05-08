$8.54 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will announce $8.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.26 and the lowest is $6.63. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 234.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $32.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.01 to $39.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.23 to $39.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $270.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $272.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.