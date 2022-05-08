$86.65 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.30 million and the highest is $87.99 million. Certara posted sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $355.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Certara’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,304,000 after purchasing an additional 333,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 838,660 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 950,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. Certara has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

