$86.65 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.30 million and the highest is $87.99 million. Certara reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $355.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 950,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 416,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,304,000 after buying an additional 333,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 838,660 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

