$878.11 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $878.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $447.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

NVAX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,157. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

